Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud walks off the field during the third day of their second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 17, 2026. — AFP

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa and the subsequent white-ball matches against the host nation due to an injury, international media reported on Friday.

According to international cricket news website Cricinfo, the 27-year-old pacer will fly back to Bangladesh due to an injury to his right elbow, which had also curtailed his role in the nine-wicket defeat at the hands of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders in the series opener.

Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh in the first innings as he returned with figures of 4/118 but had to walk off the field on the third day midway during his 31st over after receiving a brief medical attention on the third day.

The right-arm pacer eventually returned with a heavy strapping on the right elbow but did not get to bowl in South Africa's second innings as the hosts only took nine deliveries to chase down a paltry target of 12.

With Mahmud now set to miss the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to be played in Centurion from November 23 to 27, the touring side have not yet named his replacement.

The Bangladesh squad, however, has Shoriful Islam as the other pace-bowling option, and as things stand the 25-year-old could make his first Test appearance for the Tigers since their first Test of the two-match home series against West Indies, played last month.



Following the two-match Test series, Bangladesh will also take on South Africa in a three-match ODI and T20I series next month.



The ODI series will get underway on December 1 with the first match, scheduled to be played in KuGumpo City, while the subsequent two longer-format games will be held in Gqeberha and Cape Town on December 4 and 7, respectively.



Meanwhile, the three T20Is will take place in Kimberley, Benoni and Cape Town on December 10, 12 and 13, respectively.

Bangladesh squad for Tests in South Africa

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Mahfijul Islam.