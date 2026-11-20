Pakistan players celebrate during their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against Canada at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on November 20, 2026. — PHF

KARACHI: Pakistan made an impressive start to their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over Canada in their opening match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on Friday.

Sufyan Khan emerged as the star performer for Pakistan, scoring a hat-trick through three successful penalty-corner conversions, while Muhammad Ammad and Hannan Shahid contributed one goal each.

Pakistan took the lead in the 18th minute when Sufyan converted a penalty corner to put the Green Shirts ahead. The opening quarter had ended goalless, but Pakistan broke the deadlock early in the second quarter and maintained their slender advantage until halftime.

The Green Shirts doubled their lead in the 37th minute through Muhammad Ammad, who scored a field goal to strengthen Pakistan's position.

Canada, however, fought back in the closing stages of the third quarter, with Kirin Robinson finding the net in the 45th minute to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Pakistan responded strongly in the final quarter, producing an impressive attacking display to put the contest beyond Canada's reach.

Sufyan scored his second goal in the 48th minute, once again converting a penalty corner, before Hannan Shahid added Pakistan's fourth goal in the 52nd minute.

Sufyan completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute with another successful penalty-corner conversion, extending Pakistan's lead to 5-1.

Pakistan's performance was particularly encouraging in terms of penalty-corner execution, with three of their five goals coming through set pieces, while the remaining two were field goals.

The Green Shirts scored three goals in the final quarter after Canada had threatened to mount a comeback, demonstrating their attacking strength and ability to respond under pressure.

Pakistan will play USA in their next game on Saturday.