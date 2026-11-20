India A's Prince Yadav (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against Nepal at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 20, 2026. — BCCI

DOHA: Centuries from Kumar Kushagra and captain Tilak Varma, followed by Prince Yadav's five-wicket haul, steered India A to a thumping 306-run victory over Nepal in the fourth match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane's decision to field first backfired as India A piled up a formidable total of 332/9 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a monumental 206-run partnership for the fourth wicket between centurions Ksushagra and Varma.

India A, however, had gotten off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost their top order, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (26), inside 11 overs, with just 42 runs on the board.

Following Sooryavanshi's dismissal, Kushagra joined skipper Varma in the middle, and the duo turned the game on its head by raising a monumental partnership, which saw the wicketkeeper batter bring up a brisk century.

Lalit Rajbanshi eventually broke the threatening stand in the 43rd over by dismissing Kushagra, who walked back after top-scoring with 117 off 102 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and five sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Varma, meanwhile, brought up his century during a one-sided 35-run partnership with Rinku Singh (nine) before both perished in successive overs, resulting in India A slipping down to 287/6.

Suryansh Shedge then took the reins of India A's batting charge and bolstered their total past the 330-run mark with a quickfire and an undefeated 36-run cameo, which came off just 14 deliveries, and featured five boundaries, including a four.

For Nepal, Rajbanshi and captain Lamichhane picked up three wickets each, followed by Nandan Yadav with two, while Pawan Sarraf made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 333-run target, Harshit Rana and Yadav dismantled Nepal's batting unit and booked the associate nation for a paltry 26 runs in 11.3 overs.

Yadav spearheaded India A's bowling charge with a five-wicket haul, for which he gave away just six runs in five overs, while Rana took four wickets for 16 runs in his four overs. Shahbaz Ahmed, meanwhile, chipped in with one scalp.

Rashid Khan and Sarraf remained the joint top-scorers with six each as none of the Nepal batters could breach double figures against a ruthless India A bowling attack.