Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola before the match at Anfield in Liverpool on October 25, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola believes Manchester United, under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, would not be an easy opposition, and he wants his side to be prepared for surprises when they meet the Red Devils in the Premier League on Sunday.

United, placed 18th in the table, have not won a game since August, but Iraola believes that the arrival of the new manager and rivalry with Liverpool could revive their form.

"We have to acknowledge the importance of the game... they have a new manager, new challenges for us," Iraola told a press conference on Friday.

"It's true that they have this small advantage, we don't have references to prepare, because they can go different ways that we honestly don't know right now."

Iraola said United’s players would be eager to impress their new manager, adding that his side would need to cope with that intensity in the opening stages of the game.

"The beginning of the game will be important... we know their players very well, who they are, the strengths and weaknesses they have shown," the Spaniard said.

Liverpool are fourth in the league and have won six of their last eight matches in all competitions. But their form at Anfield has not been good this season; the Reds have won only one of their five league games at home.

United are unbeaten against rivals Liverpool since September 2024, and the Red Devils have not been defeated at Anfield since a famous 7-0 thrashing by Jurgen Klopp's side in March 2023.

"Yes, I think we are conscious our away stats are much better. We need to improve this and United is the first chance," Iraola said.

Liverpool have received a boost ahead of Sunday’s clash with injured trio Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk returning, who should be available for the match. Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley have resumed training but remain unavailable, Iraola added.