Pakistan 'hopeful' of hosting Zimbabwe in late 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hopeful of hosting Zimbabwe later this year in a bio-secure environment, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said on Thursday.

Wasim told a webinar, hosted by British Asian Trust, that the Zimbabwe team is tentatively scheduled to arrive around October 20 to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan.

"We are hoping for Zimbabwe to come and play in Pakistan. They’re scheduled to play with us in November but they’ll come by October 20 to complete their quarantine before the cricket series," he said.



"We are also determined to complete the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 this year and are looking for a three-day window."

Khan added that the PCB will provide a biosecure environment to the visiting side and is in consultation with the English Cricket Board (ECB).

"We are consulting with the ECB as well as they have the experience of providing a biosecure environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, when questioned over the perception of security Wasim said that Pakistan has drastically improved security wise as many foreign players visited to partake in the PSL 2020.



"This year 37 foreign cricketers were in Pakistan for the PSL 2020. I will tell the world to ask the players who’ve visited Pakistan about their experience of being in the country,” he said.

