Ireland's Gaby Lewis watches the ball after playing a shot during their ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy Super Six match against Pakistan at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground in Ajman on November 20, 2026. — Cricket Ireland

AJMAN: Louise Little's three-wicket haul, followed by captain Gaby Lewis's blistering half-century, led Ireland to a thumping nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third Super Six match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 here at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground on Friday.

Pakistan captain Muneeba Ali's decision to bat first backfired as the Green Shirts could only muster 107 runs before being bowled out in 18.4 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a dismal start to their innings, which saw them lose wickets at an alarming rate and consequently slip down to 49/5 in nine overs.

Following the early slump, Omaima Sohail and Tuba Hassan took the reins of Pakistan's innings and bolstered their total past the 100-run mark by raising a 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket before both perished in the 17th over.

Omaima remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a gutsy 35 off 30 deliveries, followed by Tuba, who made a 20-ball 21.

Cara Murray then ran through Pakistan's toothless batting tail by dismissing Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu, while Little got No.11 Momina Riasat (two) hit wicket in the following over to round up a dominant outing with the ball for Ireland.

Little led Ireland's bowling charge with three wickets for just 21 runs in her 3.4 overs, followed by Kia McCartney and Murray with two each, while Georgina Dempsey and Aimee Maguire chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, Ireland made light work of the 108-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just one wicket and 40 balls to spare, courtesy of an anchoring half-century by captain Lewis.

Ireland got off to a flamboyant start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Amy Hunter and captain Lewis shared a monumental 103-run partnership, which saw the latter bring up a blazing half-century.

Omaima, in some respite for Pakistan, eventually broke the opening partnership in the 13th over by dismissing Lewis, who walked back after top-scoring with 71 off just 46 deliveries, studded with nine fours and a six, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

With just four required off 44 deliveries, Hunter and newly-arrived Lara Maritz effortlessly steered Ireland over the line in the 13th over. Hunter remained unbeaten with a 32-ball 37, while Maritz made one off three deliveries.