João Félix is congratulated after opening the scoring for Portugal here at the Estádio José Alvalade on Thursday. — UEFA Official

Defending champions Portugal have been drawn against the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-finals, while former winners France and Spain will face each other following Friday’s knockout-stage draw in Nyon.

England and Norway are set to renew their rivalry in a repeat of their 2026 World Cup quarter-final, while Germany have been drawn against Belgium.

The quarter-finals are scheduled as two-legged home-and-away ties in March. The single-leg semi-finals will be played on June 9 and 10, followed by the third-place playoff and final on June 13.

France, Germany, England and Portugal won their respective groups to secure places in the seeded teams' pot. However, no side managed to come through the League A campaign undefeated.

Two-time winners Portugal, who will be without Cristiano Ronaldo, as the veteran decided to retire from international football, defeated the Dutch in the 2019 inaugural final. The Netherlands have managed just one win against Portugal in 14 meetings.

The winners of that game will face either Spain or France in the semi-finals.

France won in 2021, while Spain were the champions of the 2023 Nations League edition.

The winners of the tie between England and Norway will meet either Belgium or Germany in the semi-finals.

Quarter-final 1: Spain v France

Quarter-final 2: Norway v England

Quarter-final 3: Netherlands v Portugal

Quarter-final 4: Belgium v Germany

Semi-final A: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF1

Semi-final B: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF2

Quarter-final first legs: March 25-27

Quarter-final second legs: March 28-30

Semi-finals: June 9-10

Third-place playoff: June 13

Final: June 13