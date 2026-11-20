Pakistan players and support staff celebrate with the T20 Asia Cup of the Blind trophy after their final against India was washed out at the Anvir Stadium in Dhaka on November 20, 2026. — PBCC

DHAKA: The Pakistan team on Friday was crowned the T20 Asia Cup of the Blind 2026 champions after their blockbuster final with arch-rivals India, scheduled to be played here at the Anvir Stadium, was washed out due to persistent rain.

The national team, which had entered the summit clash after topping the standings by winning all three of their league-stage matches, including against traditional rivals India, was adjudged the champions in accordance with the tournament's rules.

According to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), the organisers of the continental tournament had already communicated the rules and format of the T20 Asia Cup of the Blind 2026 to all the participating nations' boards in November.

Despite the earlier communication, the Indian team and its management opposed the match referee's decision of adjudging Pakistan as the champions and left the stadium, boycotting the closing ceremony, which saw the Director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Abdullah Alfawad, presenting the awards.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan made a dominant start to their T20 Asia Cup of the Blind 2026 campaign as they registered a thumping 126-run victory over Bangladesh in the curtain-raiser.

Pakistan then outclassed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their subsequent fixture, while locking horns with arch-rivals India in their final league-stage fixture.

The blockbuster league-stage match between the two fierce rivals, played on Tuesday, went down to the wire, but all-rounder Niamatullah held his nerves calm under pressure and scripted an astounding finish.

With seven runs required off the last two deliveries, Naimatullah smashed a six, followed by a four, to seal an enthralling victory for the national team, which had propelled them into the final.