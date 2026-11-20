Pakistan Shaheens spinner Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket during their ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on November 20, 2026. - ACC

DOHA: Defending champions Pakistan Shaheens began their Group B campaign in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with a convincing 61-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan Shaheens were bowled out for 245 in 46.4 overs, with Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat leading the batting effort with impressive half-centuries.

Shamyl was the top scorer, smashing 62 off just 39 deliveries, including three fours and seven sixes. Maaz provided valuable support with 53 off 63 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

However, Pakistan lost momentum following Shamyl’s dismissal. Rohail Nazir managed just nine off 20 deliveries, while Hasan Nawaz scored seven from 23 balls. Maaz’s departure at 144 further dented their progress.

Captain Abdul Samad attempted to stabilise the innings with a fighting 39 off 49 balls, featuring two fours and a six. Farhan Yousaf contributed 28 off 38 deliveries, while Mohammad Imran chipped in with 22 off 21 balls, including two fours and a six.

The lower order failed to offer substantial resistance, as Saad Masood scored seven, Sufyan Muqeem managed two and Ahmed Daniyal was dismissed for a duck. Ali Raza remained unbeaten without scoring.

For UAE, Basil Hameed was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 37 runs in his 10 overs, including a maiden. Awais Ali Shah and Ibrar Ahmad picked up two wickets apiece, while Noorullah Ayobi and Muhammad Shahdad claimed one each.

In reply, UAE were bowled out for 184 in 40.5 overs while chasing a target of 246, handing Pakistan Shaheens a comprehensive victory.

Ali Raza and Sufyan Muqeem spearheaded the bowling attack, taking three wickets each to dismantle the UAE batting line-up and restrict them well short of the target.

Muhammad Shahdad top-scored for UAE with 45 off 60 deliveries, including four fours and a six, while Aftab Alam contributed 39 off 59 balls, striking four fours and a six.

Awais Ali Shah also made a valuable contribution, scoring 32 off 46 deliveries with two fours, while Ibrar Ahmad remained unbeaten on 21 off 35 balls, including two sixes.

However, UAE struggled to build substantial partnerships as Pakistan maintained pressure throughout the innings.

Sufyan was particularly effective, dismissing Aftab, captain Basil Hameed and Ethan D'Souza. Ali Raza accounted for the wickets of Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon and Harpreet Singh.

Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood also made valuable contributions with the ball, claiming two wickets apiece. Maaz dismissed Shahdad and Noorullah Ayobi, while Saad removed Awais and Omid Shafi Rahman.