An undated photo of Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino. — Manchester United

Footage of a Manchester United training session, recorded by a drone operator earlier this week, has been removed from his YouTube channel, with the owner describing its publication as a "total error of judgment."

A YouTube channel with a username of "CC OVERVIEW" uploaded footage of Mauricio Pochettino's first training session filmed at United's Carrington training ground online on Thursday and now he has accepted that it was “unethical”.

The drone operator and the owner of the YouTube channel stated on Friday that, while the flight was legal under drone regulations, filming the session had been "unethical".

"My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time," he said.

"I fully accept it was unethical on my part. I would like to apologise to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my actions and sincerely hope those actions do not affect the outcome of any match."

The operator admitted that he had mistakenly assumed the footage would show only warm-up activities, assuming the training session was for various media outlets.

He further clarified that neither Liverpool nor any other football club had been involved in his decision to film the training session.

"The video has been removed from my channel," he said.

Pochettino has joined United after the Red Devils sacked Michael Carrick, and he is facing an immediate test with a trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

United are languishing 18th in the league table after winning just one of their 10 games. Liverpool are fourth.