PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks at a reception for the national men's teams of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Islamabad on November 20, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced that a tri-series, involving the senior men's team, U19 side and Shaheens, will be played in December.

Naqvi made the announcement during a reception for the Pakistan and Sri Lankan teams here, which came briefly after the conclusion of a two-match Test series, which the home side claimed 1-0 by winning the second fixture earlier today.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and Director of High Performance Centre Aqib Javed, Naqvi shared that he had discussed the proposal of a tri-series with them, while the schedule was likely to be unveiled within 24 hours.

The PCB chairman also expressed his desire to stage the all-Pakistan tri-series in Peshawar.

"I have already asked Aqib and have discussed with Mike today that we are having a tri-nation series in Pakistan and the three teams will be the Pakistan team, Pakistan Shaheens and Pakistan U19. It will be a three-team series, and we will be having it in December," Naqvi announced.

"We will try to host the matches in Peshawar. Hopefully, I am trying to have it in Peshawar, and I think Peshawar will be the best, but we will lock the dates by today or tomorrow, and I am really looking forward to this one-week series," he added.

Naqvi also expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan team for their Test tour of Pakistan, before highlighting the cricket board's willingness to "play more" with the Island nation in the upcoming Future Tour Programme (FTP).

The PCB chairman also revealed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had already proposed a tri-nation series ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

"We are finalising the FTP for the next three years, and I am very keen to play more with the Sri Lankan team, and we have a very close coordination with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, and I am very much hopeful of very good cricket in the near future," Naqvi stated.

"Bangladesh had already proposed a tri-nation [series] before the World Cup, and we will be finalising that also.

"I want to congratulate all the young boys, team members, and I am very much hopeful of such kind of performances in the coming days."