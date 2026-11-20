New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) chases down the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on November 19, 2026. — Reuters

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the New York Knicks held on to a 102-99 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Jalen Brunson added 21 points and seven assists for New York, which won its third game in a row. OG Anunoby scored 15 points, Josh Hart chipped in 11, and Landry Shamet put up 10.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 23 points to lead Minnesota. Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points, and LaMelo Ball had 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, though he shot just 6-for-21.

Minnesota outscored New York 21-12 in the fourth quarter but could not finish off a frenzied comeback attempt.

Trail Blazers 124, Bucks 114

Damian Lillard scored a season-best 33 points, and Scoot Henderson added a season-high 27 as Portland beat Milwaukee, sending the Bucks to their 12th straight defeat.

Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 22 points in the final quarter as the Trail Blazers ended a two-game slide. Toumani Camara scored all 18 of his points in the second half.

Tyler Herro scored 19 points while Nate Ament and reserve Kasparas Jakucionis each had 18 for Milwaukee, which continued the worst start in franchise history at 1-15.

Spurs 124, Clippers 112

Victor Wembanyama racked up 32 points and 11 rebounds as host San Antonio held off Los Angeles to win for the 13th time in the past 14 games.

Stephon Castle added 21 points and 12 assists for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie scored 20 points, and Devin Vassell hit for 15.

Darius Garland and Lopez scored 23 points apiece to lead the Clippers, who fell to 0-6 on the road. Max Strus added 18 points, and Rui Hachimura tallied 17.

Grizzlies 126, Warriors 98

Jaylen Wells led a balanced attack with a season-high-tying 22 points and Memphis took advantage of road-weary Golden State to run up a victory.

Wells buried four of his five 3-point attempts and Cedric Coward went 5-for-9 from deep on a 19-point night for Memphis. The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 45-15 from beyond the arc, hitting 42.9% while Golden State connected on a meager 5 of 29 (17.2%).

Charles Bassey had 16 points, while Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard totalled 15 apiece for the Warriors, who lost Stephen Curry to an oblique tear in the first quarter of their trip opener at Houston last Wednesday and went on to lose five straight games, the last four by a total of 109 points.