Manon Fiorot (red gloves) celebrates defeating Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena on Sep 2, 2023. — Reuters

UFC flyweight Manon Fiorot has received a three-month suspension after violating the promotion’s anti-doping policy.

The UFC confirmed on Thursday that the 36-year-old French fighter had accepted the ban after testing positive for trace amounts of Ostarine, a prohibited substance.

French mixed martial artist, who is ranked fourth in the flyweight division, returned a positive test on 12th September, the same day she faced Alexa Grasso in a title eliminator bout, which she lost.

According to Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), Fiorot told investigators that her nutritionist had provided several dietary supplements during fight week that were new to her routine. Subsequent testing of those supplements detected trace amounts of Ostarine.

A second sample, collected on 16th October before Fiorot was informed of the violation, returned a negative result.

Ostarine is prohibited at all times under the UFC's anti-doping programme. Fiorot initially faced a potential six-month suspension, but her co-operation with the investigation helped reduce the penalty.

The UFC confirmed that her suspension will conclude on 19th January 2027.

It is pertinent to mention that originally developed to help cancer patients rebuild muscle, Ostarine belongs to a class of drugs known as selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs).

The UFC's anti-doping policy is administered by CSAD, while Drug Free Sport is responsible for collecting samples from athletes.