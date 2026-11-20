Japan Football Association Honorary President Kozo Tashima during a press conference after announcing his candidacy for the FIFA presidency in 2027 on November 20, 2026. — Reuters

TOKYO: FIFA presidential candidate Kozo Tashima said Friday he was not "at this point" thinking of dropping out of the race in order to give France's Philippe Diallo a straight fight against Gianni Infantino.

Japan's Tashima has pledged to restore "integrity" to world football's governing body and is one of three names on the ballot for the March election, along with current president Infantino and French football chief Diallo.

Infantino has faced criticism over his aborted plan to allow private investment into the World Cup but he retains considerable support for his bid for a fourth and final term.

Diallo has Europe's backing and is seen as the likelier candidate to unseat Infantino, but Tashima said he had no immediate plan to step aside and leave a clear path.

"I will be talking with many different people and since Mr Diallo is someone with considerable experience in governance and administration, I intend to work closely with him," the former Japan Football Association president told reporters.

"But at this point I am not thinking about withdrawing."

Diallo has indicated he would like to hold talks with Tashima with a view to "joining forces" to unseat Infantino.

Tashima said he did not know that Diallo was going to join the race until late in the day and that he had not spoken to him directly.

But he welcomed the Frenchman's candidacy, saying: "I'm not looking at Philippe Diallo as an opponent -- I just want to change FIFA.

"I believe he is someone who will be fighting in essentially the same direction as I am," added Tashima.

"In that sense I feel encouraged that someone like him has entered the race."

'Reshaping' FIFA

Tashima, who serves on the FIFA Council, stressed his intention to restore trust in the governing body and make transparency and integrity the hallmarks of his campaign.

He said Infantino had "done some great things" since becoming president in 2016.

But he said events surrounding this year's World Cup had convinced him it was time for change.

He said he was particularly incensed by FIFA's shock decision to lift a ban for United States player Folarin Balogun following an intervention by US President Donald Trump.

"I didn't enter the race just because I want to become FIFA president," said Tashima, who turns 69 on Saturday.

"I decided to run on the basis that becoming president is the most effective way to improve FIFA."

Tashima was JFA president from 2016 to 2024 and is now the association's honorary president.

He has served as a football player, coach and bureaucrat and has a reputation for being a safe pair of hands.

His low-key approach is also seen as a contrast to Infantino's headline-grabbing style.

Tashima said he was happy to fly under the radar.

"I'm not sure it's necessary for the FIFA president to be the one in the spotlight," he said.

"I believe the ones who should be most visible are the players, the referees, the teams.

"Those are the people who should stand out and I think we need to reshape the organisation so that they can."