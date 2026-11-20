Yorkshire's Imam-ul-Haq celebrates his half-century during the Men's One-Day Cup semi-final against Hampshire at North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough, England, on August 31, 2025. - ECB

Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq will return to Yorkshire for the 2027 season after an impressive stint with the county during their 2025 One-Day Cup campaign.

The 30-year-old will be available throughout Yorkshire's County Championship and One-Day Cup campaigns, having enjoyed a prolific run in the 50-over competition two summers ago.

Imam struck four centuries in just eight List A appearances, averaging an impressive 98.28, and played a significant role in Yorkshire's One-Day Cup campaign.

The left-handed batter, whose uncle and former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also represented Yorkshire, expressed his delight at returning to the club for a full season.

"Yorkshire has always felt like a special place to play cricket, and I'm really pleased to be coming back next year," Imam said.

"Being able to commit for the entire season is really important for me. I want to play as much cricket as possible, contribute across the different formats, and help us win the silverware that I know this group is capable of.

"I've built some great relationships at the club, and I know the pride that comes with representing Yorkshire. The supporters made me feel so welcome when I was here in 2025, and I can't wait to see everyone again next year."

Yorkshire General Manager of Cricket Gavin Hamilton also welcomed Imam's return, highlighting the batter's contribution during his previous spell.

"Last year showed us what Imam can do at his best. His run of big scores helped keep us in contention deep into the Metro Bank One-Day Cup. He was a major reason for that success, and he did it in a short space of time after joining us at short notice," Hamilton said.

"We're delighted that Imam has committed to a full season with us. Securing overseas experience for an entire domestic campaign is becoming ever harder, and we see his commitment as a testament not only to his mindset and his desire to play for the club but also to the environment we want to create for overseas players.

"Anyone who has worked with him will tell you he's a great teammate who wants everyone around him to do well. We're all excited to see him back in a Yorkshire shirt next year."