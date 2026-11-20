An undated picture of Victor Wembanyama. — Reuters

SAN ANTONIO: Victor Wembanyama has not given up dunking despite making a surprising adjustment to his game after developing a painful blister on his finger.

The San Antonio Spurs centre revealed the issue after introducing a move dubbed the "shunk" during his side's 124-112 victory over the LA Clippers on Thursday.

With 3:34 remaining, Wembanyama received a long pass from Stephon Castle while standing beneath the basket. Rather than finishing with his trademark powerful dunk, the Frenchman tossed the ball through the hoop with a jump shot-like motion.

Spurs commentator Sean Elliott jokingly described the unusual finish as a "shunk", combining a shot and a dunk.

"I'm not going to lie," a chuckling Wembanyama said, showing his right hand bandaged with tape down the middle finger.

"Actually, I've had this blister forever, and it's killing me. And every time I dunk, it kills me. I've been dragging this blister for I don't know how long because of dunking. So, I did not [quit dunking], but if I can avoid it, I would."

The 21-year-old said he could not remember exactly when the blister developed but was certain it was caused by dunking.

"It definitely came from dunking a lot," he said. "It's actually so painful. It's crazy."

Wembanyama leads the NBA with 72 dunks this season and is averaging a league-high 4.5 per game.

It is pertinent to mention that he is on course to record 369 dunks, potentially surpassing Rudy Gobert's play-by-play era record of 306, set in 2018-19.