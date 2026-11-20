The collage of photos features South African spinner Keshav Maharaj (left) and batter Bjorn Fortuin. – AFP

CAPE TOWN: Keshav Maharaj will lead South Africa in next month's ODI series against Bangladesh, with regular captain Temba Bavuma continuing his recovery from a calf injury.

The left-arm spinner has been named captain of the 50-over side after being released from South Africa's Test squad during the opening match against Bangladesh. Maharaj will not feature in the second Test, with Simon Harmer retaining his place as the specialist spinner.

Meanwhile, left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy has been called up to the Test squad for the second match in Centurion, where Aiden Markram will take charge of the side.

South Africa have opted to rest most of their Test regulars for the ODI series, with only three players from the current Test set-up – Anrich Nortje, Corbin Bosch and Tony de Zorzi – included in the squad.

Nortje, who has not featured in an ODI since before the 2023 World Cup, is also expected to be fit for the second Test. Bosch and de Zorzi, meanwhile, have yet to feature in the ongoing Test series.

Apart from Bavuma, several established white-ball players, including Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, have been rested as South Africa prepare for three more Tests against England later this summer.

David Miller has also been omitted from both white-ball squads as he is currently featuring in the Nepal Premier League.

One of the major boosts for South Africa is the return of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who has been named in the ODI squad after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the opening round of domestic matches this season.

Ngidi will join a pace attack featuring Nortje, Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Duan Jansen and Nqobani Mokoena.

The batting line-up will be spearheaded by Quinton de Kock, Lhuan-dré Pretorius and Tristan Stubbs, while Sinethemba Qeshile has earned a recall following an impressive domestic T20 campaign with the Titans.

Qeshile, whose only two ODI appearances came against Pakistan in 2025, scored 277 runs in seven innings at the top of the order, striking at 197.85. His performances included a joint-fastest half-century in domestic T20 cricket, which came off just 14 deliveries.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad welcomed Ngidi's return and highlighted the importance of giving Nortje an opportunity to regain momentum in the 50-over format.

"It's great to have Lungi back. He's been with us in the Test environment completing the final stages of his rehab and he's been champing at the bit to get going again. We saw how effective he was for us with the white ball last season, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off," Conrad said in a statement.

"It's also been a while since we've seen Anrich in the 50-over format. We all know what he brings to the side, and this is a good opportunity for him to build on the momentum he's gained since his return to the Test side."

South Africa have also announced an experimental squad for the T20I series, with regular captain Markram among those rested.

Bjorn Fortuin, who previously captained South Africa during their tour of Namibia earlier this year, will lead the T20I side. The squad also includes the returning Kwena Maphaka, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

However, fast bowler Ottneil Baartman was unavailable for selection after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

Conrad said the two white-ball series would provide an opportunity to assess emerging players and explore different combinations ahead of next year's World Cup.

"These two white-ball series were always going to be an opportunity for us to give some of the guys who have been in our wider plans a decent run at international level. It also gives us a chance to look at a few different combinations with an eye on our squad for next year's World Cup," he added.

South Africa squads for Bangladesh series

ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile and Tristan Stubbs.

T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (captain), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen.