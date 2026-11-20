India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) and KL Rahul run between the wickets on day two of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 20, 2026. - AFP

WELLINGTON: Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a blistering 85 as India fought back strongly to reach 159-1 at stumps on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday, after the hosts posted 368 on the back of centuries from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.

India's openers showed some early nerves and took five overs to get off the mark at the Basin Reserve. However, once Jaiswal found his rhythm, the visitors began to put New Zealand's bowlers under considerable pressure.

The left-handed opener smashed 16 fours in his 89-ball innings before Matt Henry ended his entertaining knock, inducing a faint edge that was confirmed by technology after New Zealand captain Tom Latham opted for a review.

At the other end, KL Rahul played a more measured innings to provide stability, remaining unbeaten on 52 at the close. He was joined by Devdutt Padikkal, who was not out on 16, as India finished the day 209 runs behind New Zealand's first-innings total with nine wickets in hand.

The tourists' positive response came after Nicholls and Phillips had put New Zealand in a commanding position with a remarkable 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Nicholls, who walked in to bat on the fourth delivery of the match, remained unbeaten on 175 after running out of partners. It was his second-highest Test score, behind his unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka at the same venue in 2023.

Phillips, meanwhile, resumed the day on 94 and reached his second Test century in the opening hour, despite taking a painful blow to his helmet from an Akash Deep throw at the stumps.

The all-rounder brought up the milestone with a three through the covers, approximately 20 minutes into the day's play, registering his second consecutive Test century after scoring his maiden hundred against England at The Oval earlier this year.

Reflecting on his partnership with Nicholls, Phillips said: "He's a fantastic guy to bat with."

He also acknowledged India's bowling efforts, adding that the visitors had bowled exceptionally well during certain periods before New Zealand managed to turn the pressure back on them.

Phillips had scored 118 when Deep (3-53) brought his impressive innings to an end with a superb delivery that moved away from the batter and struck the top of off stump.

New Zealand added 82 runs for their final four wickets, with all-rounder Nathan Smith contributing 14 and fast bowler Kyle Jamieson adding 11 to extend the hosts' first-innings total.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4-92) claimed the final wicket of Matt Henry, trapping the fast bowler lbw for one. Bumrah had earlier taken three wickets on the opening day to dismantle New Zealand's top order and leave the hosts struggling at 70-5.

The second and final Test of the series will be played in Christchurch from next Friday.