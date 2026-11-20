Australia’s Mahli Beardman prepares to bowl during the third ODI against England at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18, 2026. – AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia’s fast-bowling injury woes have deepened, with Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett becoming the latest pacers to be ruled out of the five-match T20I series against England.

Beardman has sustained a left quadriceps strain, while Bartlett is sidelined with a left knee injury. Both have been ruled out of the series, which begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, further depleting Australia’s pace resources.

The duo join Nathan Ellis, who has already been ruled out of the series with a side strain. Meanwhile, regular fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are also unavailable as they prepare for next month’s Test series against New Zealand.

Following the latest setbacks, Australia have recalled Billy Stanlake, who made his return from a side strain during this week’s One-Day Cup. Ben Dwarshuis, Riley Meredith and uncapped fast bowler Henry Thornton had previously been added to the original squad.

An Australian team spokesperson said Beardman is expected to return for the Perth Scorchers’ upcoming Big Bash League campaign, while Bartlett’s injury requires further assessment.

Bartlett sustained the injury during Wednesday’s third ODI against England in Hobart. The right-arm pacer appeared to be in discomfort after running in from the boundary to retrieve the ball and subsequently left the field.

However, he returned to action, bowled three more overs and claimed the wicket of England fast bowler Gus Atkinson.

The latest injuries could also affect both bowlers’ prospects of featuring in Australia’s Test plans over the coming months, with the team facing a demanding schedule of 10 Tests in three months.

Beardman, who is yet to make his first-class debut, has endured injury setbacks throughout his early career. However, he made an impressive start to his international career last week, registering the best bowling figures by an Australian debutant in ODI cricket with 6-24.

His impressive pace and control had raised expectations of a potential early call-up to the Test side.

Bartlett, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive Sheffield Shield campaign last month, claiming 16 wickets in two matches before returning to Australia’s white-ball set-up.

The latest setbacks further weaken an Australian T20I squad already without several key players, including Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly.

Head and Renshaw are being rested as part of workload management, while Green remains in concussion protocols. Inglis and Connolly, meanwhile, are set to represent Western Australia in their Sheffield Shield fixture against Tasmania.

Amid the mounting absences, wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper is set to make his international debut at the MCG. Meanwhile, Joel Davies, Nikhil Chaudhary and Lachlan Shaw are among the players in contention to earn their maiden international appearances.

Updated Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Henry Thornton and Adam Zampa.