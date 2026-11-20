Mercedes' George Russell during the press conference ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix on October 29, 2026. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Mercedes driver George Russell topped the second practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday as drivers tackled a wet but gradually drying track.

Russell set the fastest time in the closing moments, finishing 0.071 seconds ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who also posted his best lap late in the session. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, followed by Red Bull's Isack Hadjar.

Leclerc had been among the quickest throughout but lost an opportunity to improve after being blocked by Haas driver Oliver Bearman.

Russell admitted Mercedes lacked the pace of McLaren and Ferrari during much of the wet session, but benefited from setting his fastest lap when the track conditions improved.

"We know in the wet it is different every lap, every session. Realistically, we were not the fastest today," Russell said.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished fifth, ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Lando Norris.

Newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli was eighth, while championship contender Max Verstappen only joined the session late and reported an engine problem.

The session passed without major incidents, although it was briefly interrupted to remove a plastic bag from the circuit.

It is pertinent to mention that teams now face the challenge of preparing for a likely dry weekend, with cold temperatures making tyre warm-up difficult.

Meanwhile, Piastri will receive a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine allocation. Williams' Carlos Sainz and Haas' Bearman will also face 10-place penalties following engine changes.