South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (second left) speaks to an umpire as Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (right) receives medical assistance on the opening day of the first Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15, 2026. – AFP

DUBAI: Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during the opening Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Hridoy was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.

Hridoy was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match’.

In addition to the financial penalty, two demerit points have been added to his disciplinary record. This was Hridoy’s first offence within a 24-month period.

The incident occurred after play was suspended due to bad light, when on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Alex Wharf were walking past the Bangladesh team’s dressing room balcony.

Hridoy criticised the umpires’ decision, arguing that play should have been stopped earlier. He addressed the officials in a manner deemed aggressive and unbecoming, resulting in the disciplinary charge.

The Bangladesh batter admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Consequently, no formal hearing was required.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum sanction of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, the second and final Test of the two-match series between South Africa and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on 23 November in Centurion.