The collage of photos features Pakistan and England pacers Mohammad Abbas (left) and Josh Tongue. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Experienced Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas has overtaken England's Josh Tongue to become the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2026 following an impressive performance in the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Abbas, who was named Player of the Series after Pakistan clinched the series 1-0 with an eight-wicket victory in the second Test, claimed eight wickets in the series to move to the top of the annual bowling charts.

The right-arm medium pacer has taken 39 wickets in eight Tests this year at an economy rate of 2.56, including three five-wicket hauls and one four-wicket haul.

He has moved past Tongue, who has slipped to second place with 33 wickets in seven Tests at an economy rate of 4.19.

Australia's left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc occupies third place with 32 wickets in six matches. Meanwhile, no Indian bowler features in the top five, with Manav Suthar the highest-ranked Indian at 10th, having claimed 23 wickets in three Tests at an economy rate of 2.84.

Leading Test wicket-takers in 2026 (so far)

Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan) - 39 wickets in eight matches

Josh Tongue (England) – 33 wickets in seven matches

Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 32 wickets in six matches

Ollie Robinson (England) – 28 wickets in four matches

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) – 28 wickets in eight matches

Meanwhile, in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, the 36-year-old is the seventh-highest wicket-taker with the same tally of 39 wickets.

Starc leads the standings with 73 wickets in 13 matches, followed by England's Tongue, who has claimed 64 wickets in 12 matches.

Most wickets in ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle