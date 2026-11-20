FIFA President Gianni Infantino reacts after Spain win the Under-20 Women's World Cup on September 27, 2026. — Reuters

ZURICH: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for ‘respect’ and ‘fair play’ in the upcoming presidential election after French Football Federation chief Philippe Diallo and Japanese football administrator Kozo Tashima confirmed their candidacies to challenge him for a fourth term.

Infantino, 56, has led world football's governing body since February 2016, when he succeeded former president Sepp Blatter.

He had been widely expected to secure re-election unopposed until his unsuccessful attempt earlier this year to sell a £20 billion ($26 billion) stake in future World Cups.

However, Diallo and Tashima confirmed their intention to contest the election before Wednesday's deadline, setting up a competitive race ahead of next March's vote.

Diallo, who heads the French Football Federation, has also received the backing of UEFA, European football's governing body. Meanwhile, Tashima served as president of the Japan Football Association from 2016 to 2024.

Infantino is also facing legal challenges in the United States and Switzerland following action taken by UEFA.

Despite the emergence of two challengers, Infantino remains the favourite to retain his position. A candidate needs the support of 106 of FIFA's 211 member associations to secure victory.

Responding to the development, Infantino shared a message on Instagram Stories, calling for a positive and respectful campaign.

"The FIFA presidential election is a celebration of our democratic football values and I want to wish every standing candidate all the best," Infantino said.

"Let this be an electoral period of positive ideas - for the betterment of our global game -- carried out with honour, respect and in the spirit of fair play which our game stands for."

The election will take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027.