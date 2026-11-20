Pakistan's players celebrate with the series trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in the second Test to clinch the series 1-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 20, 2026. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan remain at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings despite registering an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second and final Test to clinch the two-match series 1-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The hosts occupy ninth place with three wins, seven defeats and one draw from 11 matches. They have accumulated 16 points at a points percentage (PCT) of 12.12. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are eighth with one win, three defeats and four draws from eight matches, earning 13 points at a PCT of 13.54.

Defending champions South Africa have reclaimed the top spot with six wins and two defeats from eight matches, collecting 72 points at a PCT of 75.00. New Zealand occupy second place with four wins, one defeat and one draw from six matches, accumulating 52 points at a PCT of 72.22.

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost Draw Points Win Percentage

South Africa 8 6 2 0 72 75.00 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 Australia 13 9 4 0 108 69.23 India 11 5 4 2 68 51.52 Bangladesh 9 3 4 2 44 40.74 England 16 7 8 1 74 38.54 West Indies 14 3 8 3 46 27.38 Sri Lanka 8 1 3 4 13 13.54 Pakistan 11 3 7 1 16 12.12

In the second Test, Pakistan chased down a modest target of 90 runs, reaching the required total with just two wickets down in the 13th over. Aamer Jamal and Azan Awais played pivotal roles in guiding the hosts to a comfortable victory.

Jamal remained unbeaten on 34 off 22 deliveries, striking five boundaries and a six, while Azan contributed 32 off 36 balls, hitting five boundaries.

Tayyab Arif was the first batter to depart after scoring 13 off 17 deliveries, including three boundaries, before Mohammad Taha fell for four off three balls. However, the early setbacks did little to derail Pakistan's chase.

Earlier, Sri Lanka resumed their second innings at 309-9 and were eventually bowled out for 316 in the 95th over, setting Pakistan a target of 90 runs. Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas claimed the final wicket, dismissing Asitha Fernando for two off 10 deliveries.

Sri Lanka's lower order had mounted a determined fightback on day three, with half-centuries from captain Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha and Milan Rathnayaka helping the visitors recover after losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kusal led the resistance with 53 off 126 deliveries, including eight boundaries, while Dinusha scored 54 off 119 balls, striking seven fours. Rathnayaka remained unbeaten on 66 off 88 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dhananjaya de Silva also made valuable contributions, scoring 38 off 116 balls and 37 off 47 deliveries, respectively.

However, both batters fell during the opening session on day three, with Aamer Jamal trapping de Silva lbw before Razaullah dismissed Sooriyabandara.

Kusal and Dinusha subsequently joined forces to build a crucial partnership, helping Sri Lanka reach 167-5 by the end of the opening session. Their resistance continued as the visitors gradually reduced the deficit before Pakistan eventually wrapped up the innings.