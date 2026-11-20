Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam speaks during the post-match presentation after defeating Sri Lanka in the second Test to clinch the series 1-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 20, 2026. – Screengrab/Livestream

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed satisfaction with the team's performance after the hosts defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second and final Test to clinch the two-match series 1-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Babar praised the youngsters for making the most of their opportunities and highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere and unity within the dressing room.

“This victory is very satisfying for us. The youngsters have grabbed their opportunities, because of which I am very happy,” he said.

“We are looking to create a positive environment in the dressing room so everyone has the fighting spirit alive. We need to stay united regardless of what the match situation is, and it was good to see everyone taking responsibility,” he added.

The 32-year-old also lauded wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi for his contributions behind the stumps and with the bat in the lower order, describing him as a genuine all-round cricketer.

“The way Ghazi kept wickets and batted in the lower order shows his character. He has been with the team and was waiting for his chance. He has shown that he is truly an all-round cricketer,” he added.

He also praised young fast bowler Razaullah for his pace and crucial contribution with the ball, particularly his opening spell.

“When you have a bowler like Razaullah who can bowl at 145kph, it gives you confidence. His first spell was beneficial for us, which helped us set up the win,” Babar concluded.

Chasing a modest target of 90 runs, Pakistan cruised to victory with two wickets down in the 13th over. Aamer Jamal and Azan Awais played pivotal roles in guiding the hosts to a comfortable win.

Jamal remained unbeaten on 34 off 22 deliveries, striking five boundaries and a six, while Azan contributed 32 off 36 balls, hitting five boundaries.

Tayyab Arif was the first batter to depart after scoring 13 off 17 deliveries, including three boundaries, before Mohammad Taha fell for four off three balls. However, the early setbacks did little to derail Pakistan's chase.

Earlier, Sri Lanka resumed their second innings at 309-9 and were eventually bowled out for 316 in the 95th over, setting Pakistan a target of 90 runs. Mohammad Abbas claimed the final wicket, dismissing Asitha Fernando for two off 10 deliveries.

Sri Lanka's lower order had mounted a determined fightback on day three, with half-centuries from captain Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha and Milan Rathnayaka helping the visitors recover after losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kusal led the resistance with 53 off 126 deliveries, including eight boundaries, while Dinusha scored 54 off 119 balls, striking seven fours. Rathnayaka remained unbeaten on 66 off 88 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dhananjaya de Silva also made valuable contributions, scoring 38 off 116 balls and 37 off 47 deliveries, respectively.

However, both batters fell during the opening session on day three, with Aamer Jamal trapping de Silva lbw before Razaullah dismissed Sooriyabandara.

Kusal and Dinusha subsequently joined forces to build a crucial partnership, helping Sri Lanka reach 167-5 by the end of the opening session. Their resistance continued as the visitors gradually reduced the deficit.