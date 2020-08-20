Saleem Malik vs Rashid Latif: Shoaib Akhtar plays the peacemaker

Shoaib Akhtar himself has been a bit of a rabble-rouser but in his latest video he’s playing a peacemaker, urging Saleem Malik and Rashid Latif to not wash their dirty linen in public.

Malik, in a vitriolic press conference recently, had leveled serious allegations at Latif, claiming that the former wicketkeeper used to threaten teammates, considered MQM founder Altaf Hussain his patriarch and has made a career out of whistle blowing.

Akhtar, in a video today, personally vouched for Latif's character, calling him a “family man” and as far removed from the picture painted by Malik.

He told the pair to keep their differences but not engage with each other through media, even suggesting that the judicial route would be a mature way of resolving the issue than this.

Malik’s presser had at times lingered on the verge of an ethnic diatribe and could have easily triggered an unfortunate debate. But Akhtar, speaking from his own experience, recalled how well he, a Punjabi, was treated by his Muhajir friends, without whom he said he may not have played for Pakistan.





