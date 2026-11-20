Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni during the warm up before the match on May 14, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until June 2032, the club announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old France international is the latest Madrid player to commit his future to the club, a day after they confirmed a contract extension for Turkish midfielder Arda Guler.

Tchouameni joined Madrid from AS Monaco in 2022 for around €80 million ($88 million), with the Spanish giants beating Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to his signing.

Reflecting on his contract extension, the club highlighted Tchouaméni’s achievements, including 205 appearances, eight trophies and 50 international caps for France.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Aurelien Tchouameni have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who will remain linked to the club until June 30, 2032," the club said in a statement.

"In his five seasons wearing our jersey, he has played 205 matches and won 8 trophies: one Champions League, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one LaLiga, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Supercopa. He is an international with France, having played 50 matches for the national team so far and won one Nations League in 2021."

Tchouameni faced criticism from some Madrid supporters for his performances in previous seasons but has shown improvement during the current campaign.

He has made eight appearances in LaLiga and two in the Champions League this season under coach Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder left the France squad earlier this month after suffering a muscle problem but returned to training with his Madrid team-mates on Thursday.