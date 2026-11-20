Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds fans after the match against RB Leipzig on November 4, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland said on Thursday that he is ready to take on more responsibility as one of Manchester City's captains this season but wants to lead in his own way.

The Norway striker is one of four captains appointed by Enzo Maresca for the season, alongside Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Haaland believes becoming a father has also helped him take on a greater leadership role.

"I'm a father now and it's a natural thing for me to take more responsibility. Everyone is a leader in their own way. I've always tried to be a leader in my own way, too," he said on City's website.

The forward also spoke about helping the club's summer signings adapt to life in Manchester, admitting he was surprised to be starting his fifth season at the Etihad Stadium.

"I remember when I was new and the best thing for new lads is to come in and play games because that's the best way to get to know people," Haaland said.

He added that the warm welcome he received helped him settle quickly and that new players should enjoy themselves away from the pitch.

"Time has gone so fast and I'm in my fifth season already at City -- and now I'm one of the guys who has been here the longest -- that's the scary part of having a football career," he added.

Haaland returned from international duty after scoring three goals for Norway, including a late winner against Denmark.

He will now look to help City end a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats when they host Fulham on Saturday, before facing Napoli in the Champions League.