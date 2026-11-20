Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his group stage match against France's Arthur Fils on November 19, 2026. — Reuters

TURIN: World number one Alexander Zverev is determined to overcome an ankle problem before Saturday's semi-final at the ATP Finals after suffering discomfort during his victory over France's Arthur Fils here at the Inalpi Arena on Thursday.

Zverev secured top spot in the John McEnroe Group with a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win, a result that also guaranteed American Ben Shelton a place in the last four.

However, the German appeared uncomfortable throughout the match, with his serve speeds dropping and repeated gestures suggesting he was struggling with his right ankle.

The injury affected the same area where he tore ligaments in a career-threatening setback in 2022.

Zverev revealed that a tendon displaced during his previous ankle fracture continues to cause pain, affecting his serve speed, but he hopes to be fully fit for Saturday's match.

"It's a tendon that goes over my bone, and it moved when I broke my ankle," the 29-year-old explained.

"The ankle is a topic that probably will stay until the end of my career.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be pain-free on Saturday, but this is something I have to live with nowadays. I can still move well, but you can see immediately my serve speeds go down. I hope I'll be 100% on Saturday."

It is pertinent to mention that the two-time ATP Finals champion, has yet to drop a set or lose his serve in Turin. He will face either Daniil Medvedev or Frances Tiafoe in thex semi-finals.