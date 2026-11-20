Pakistan pacer Razaullah (centre) celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 19, 2026. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second and final Test to clinch the two-match series 1-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 90 runs, Pakistan cruised to victory, reaching the target with just two wickets down in the 13th over. Azan Awais and Aamer Jamal played key roles in guiding the hosts to a comfortable win.

Tayyab Arif was the first batter to depart, scoring 13 off 17 deliveries, including three boundaries, before Mohammad Taha fell for four off three balls. However, the early setbacks did not affect Pakistan's pursuit as they comfortably chased down the target.

Aamer Jamal hit the winning runs, remaining unbeaten on 34 off 22 deliveries, including five boundaries and a six. Azan Awais also made a valuable contribution, scoring 32 off 36 balls with five boundaries.

Sri Lanka resumed their second innings at 309-9 after 93 overs but were eventually bowled out for 316 in the 95th over, setting Pakistan a target of 90 runs, with Mohammad Abbas claiming the final wicket by dismissing Asitha Fernando for two off 10 deliveries.

Sri Lanka's lower order had mounted a determined fightback against Pakistan's bowling attack on day three, with half-centuries from captain Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha and Milan Rathnayaka helping the visitors recover despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kusal led the recovery with an impressive 53 off 126 deliveries, striking eight boundaries, while Dinusha contributed 54 off 119 balls, including seven fours. Rathnayaka remained unbeaten on 66 off 88 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries to keep Sri Lanka's hopes of reducing the deficit alive.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dhananjaya de Silva also made valuable contributions, scoring 38 off 116 balls and 37 off 47 deliveries, respectively. Sooriyabandara struck three boundaries, while de Silva hit six fours.

However, both batters fell during the opening session on day three, with Aamer Jamal trapping de Silva lbw before Razaullah dismissed Sooriyabandara.

Kusal and Dinusha subsequently joined forces to build a crucial partnership, helping Sri Lanka reach 167-5 by the end of the opening session. Their resistance continued as the visitors gradually reduced the deficit and staged a determined fightback.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had struggled to recover from Pakistan's commanding first-innings total after being bowled out for 98 on day two. The hosts responded with 325, establishing a substantial 227-run lead.

Saqib Khan provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough by dismissing Lahiru Udara for seven before Razaullah removed Dinesh Chandimal. Aamer Jamal then sent Kamindu Mendis back for 16, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 39-3 in 14.2 overs.

De Silva and Sooriyabandara subsequently steadied the innings with a valuable partnership before stumps, laying the foundation for Sri Lanka's fightback on day three.