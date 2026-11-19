USA's Ben Shelton celebrates during his ATP Finals match against Spain's Rafael Jodar (not pictured) at the Inalpi Arena in Turin on November 19, 2026. — AFP

American Ben Shelton beat Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 to take a big step towards the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Thursday.

With his second win in three group-stage matches, world number four Shelton moved closer to joining Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz in the last four.

The American, 24, had to work hard against Jodar who held two set points in the first set tie-break. After clinching a hard-fought opening set that lasted over an hour, Shelton quickly broke Jodar's serve in the second.

Trailing 3-1 and then 4-2, the 10th-ranked Spanish newcomer mounted a comeback.

The 20-year-old levelled at 4-4 and then took a 5-4 lead but eventually wilted, losing three consecutive games and falling to his third defeat of the week in his debut at the elite season-ending event.

"It was really tough," said Shelton.

"Rafa is a great player. So many weapons and such a great competitor as well. I knew it wasn't going to be an easy match going in and I was happy to get through some tough moments in the first set, early, when I was down break points to get to the tie-break.

"When I was in the tie-break, I felt confident. A tricky second set and being up a break and losing it. But I think I fought well and competed well. The 5-5 game was a dogfight and I am really happy to get that W."

Ben Shelton will be in the semis unless seventh-ranked Frenchman Arthur Fils beats world number one Zverev in straight sets.

Jodar said he was "super proud" of what he had achieved during a whirlwind breakthrough season.

"I didn't know what I was going to face and what we could expect in the first season," he said.

"I've given everything on court in every match that I've played. That is something that I'm very proud of, not giving up in any match.

"It's very difficult to compete against these types of guys. You have to pay a lot of attention to every detail. You have to play at a very high level, not having many ups and downs during the match.

"That's what I've learned this year, that if you want to compete against the best players in the world, you have to have a consistency during the tournaments and during the months to be at the top."

Meanwhile world number three Alcaraz is awaiting the results of an MRI scan he underwent Thursday on a hamstring injury picked up in his win over Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.