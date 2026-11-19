Sri Lanka A's Nipun Dhananjaya (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against Afghanistan A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 19, 2026. — ACC

DOHA: Chamika Heenatigala's economic bowling figures of 3/11 propelled Sri Lanka A to a rampant six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka A captain Pavan Rathnayake's decision to field first bore fruit as the Island nation booked Afghanistan A for a modest 139 in 35.3 overs despite a gutsy half-century by Darwish Rasooli.

Middle-order batter Rasooli waged a lone battle for Afghanistan A and top-scored with an 89-ball 80, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Besides him, only top-order batters Faisal Shinozada and Hassan Eisakhil could amass double figures, contributing with just 12 and 10, respectively.

Heenatigala spearheaded Sri Lanka A's bowling charge with three wickets for just 11 runs in his three overs and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

His brilliance was backed by Wanuja Sahan, Janith Liyanage and Nipun Dhananjaya, who picked up two wickets each, while Vijayakanth Viyaskanth chipped in with one scalp.

Set to chase a modest 140-run target, Sri Lanka A comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and 170 balls, courtesy of a collective effort from their batting unit.

Leading the way for them was right-handed opener Lasith Croospulle, who top-scored with an anchoring 40 off 48 deliveries, followed by wicketkeeper batter Nishan Madushka, who made a blistering 24-ball 30.

Captain Rathnayake and right-handed opener Sineth Jayawardena, meanwhile, also made notable contributions in Sri Lanka A's successful pursuit by scoring 29 and 28, respectively.

Naveed Zadran was the standout bowler for Afghanistan A as he picked up two wickets for 45 runs in his 6.4 overs, while Farmanullah and Bilal Sami made one scalp apiece.