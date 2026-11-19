Bangladesh A players celebrate during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against Hong Kong, China at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha on November 19, 2026. — BCB

DOHA: Yasir Ali and captain Saif Hassan scored unbeaten half-centuries to help Bangladesh A chase down the 220-run target and beat Hong Kong, China comfortably by eight wickets in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 curtain-raiser here at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on Thursday.

Bangladesh A captain Hassan's decision to field first paid dividends as Hong Kong could only muster 219/8 in their 50 overs despite half-centuries from Anshy Rath and Aizaz Khan.

Rath remained the top-scorer for Hong Kong with an anchoring 87-ball 77 with the help of five fours and two sixes, followed by Aizaz, who made a cautious 67 off 106 deliveries. The duo also shared an important 128-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Besides them, only Shahid Wasif (17), Babar Hayat and Zeeshan Ali, both 10, could amass double figures against the Bangladesh A bowling attack, led by Iqbal Hossain Emon, who picked up three wickets for 33 runs in his nine overs.

Emon was supported by Mohammad Saifuddin, Md Rubel, Rakibul Hasan and skipper Hassan, all of whom chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Bangladesh A made light work of the 220-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 54 balls to spare, courtesy of skipper Hassan and middle-order batter Yasir.

Bangladesh A, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost Parvez Hossain Emon (12) in the fifth over with just 23 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Shahadat Hossain joined skipper Hassan in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to anchor Bangladesh's pursuit by raising an 84-run partnership, which eventually culminated with the former's dismissal off Ateeq Iqbal in the 26th over.

Shahadat remained a notable contributor in Bangladesh A's successful pursuit as he made 43 off 59 deliveries, which featured six fours and a six.

His dismissal paved the way for Yasir to walk out at No.4, and the middle-order batter, alongside captain Hassan, steered Bangladesh A to a comfortable victory by putting together an unbeaten 113-run partnership for the third wicket.

Hassan remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 86 off 106 deliveries, studded with four fours and a six, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Yasir, meanwhile, smashed five sixes and three fours on his way to a 71 not out from just 51 balls.

For Hong Kong, China, Ayush Shukla and Iqbal could pick up one wicket apiece.