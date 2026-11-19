Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib (left) celebrates dismissing Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on June 16, 2024. — ICC

LONDON: The Nepal men's cricket team will play a one-off T20I against Bangladesh at the iconic Lord's cricket ground here on June 3 next year.

The solitary fixture against Bangladesh is a part of Nepal's multi-format tour of England, which also includes two ODIs and three T20Is against Scotland and Ireland.

Nepal will kick off the tour with an ODI against Scotland in Wormsley on June 1, followed by the T20I against Bangladesh at Lord's a day later. The associate nation will then play a one-off ODI against Ireland, also in Wormsley, on June 6.

They will eventually conclude the tour with a three-match T20I series against Ireland, scheduled to run from June 9 to 12.

Cricket Association Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand expressed his gratitude to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Cricket Scotland and Cricket Ireland for providing their national men's team with the opportunity to play at the home of cricket against a full-member International Cricket Council (ICC) member.

"We eagerly look forward to returning to the iconic Lord's ground for a historic encounter against Bangladesh, marking Nepal's first-ever match at the Home of Cricket against an ICC Full Member nation," CAN president Chand said in Kathmandu.

"On behalf of the Cricket Association of Nepal, I extend our sincere gratitude to MCC, ECB, BCB, Cricket Scotland and Cricket Ireland for their continued support and collaboration," he added.

MCC CEO Lawson, on the other hand, highlighted the club's growing relationship with the CAN, citing their collective introduction of the Spirit of Cricket Award at the Nepal Premier League last year.

Lawson further acknowledged the love and passion for cricket in Nepal before sharing the MCC's anticipation of hosting the associate nation to the historic ground next summer.

"The relationship between MCC and CAN has grown enormously in recent years, through visits, shared experiences and supporting the development of the game, as well as our work with the Nepal Premier League on the Spirit of Cricket," Lawson said.

"We have seen first-hand how extraordinary the passion for cricket is in Nepal and the role that the sport can play in bringing people together.

"We're thrilled that this match will follow quickly after Bangladesh's first Test Match at Lord's in 17 years, and we are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming the team back to the ground for both matches next summer."