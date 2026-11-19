South Africa's Temba Bavuma looks on during the third day of their first Test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 17, 2026. — Cricket South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Thursday confirmed his unavailability for the second and last Test of the home series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played in Centurion from November 23 to 27.

Bavuma suffered a right calf strain during South Africa's first innings on the third day of the recently concluded first Test against Bangladesh. The skipper, after receiving treatment on-field, retired hurt on 49.

He, however, returned to bat when South Africa lost their eighth wicket and added 17 runs to his tally and remained unbeaten on 68 off 138 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

The 36-year-old did not take the field when Bangladesh started their second innings on the penultimate day, but his absence did not hurt South Africa, who went on to win the series opener comfortably by nine wickets.

Later at the post-match press conference, Bavuma shared that he was yet to have a "full medical discussion", and hinted that he was to stay on the sidelines until South Africa's three-match home series against England, scheduled to be played from December 17 to January 7, 2027.

The skipper admitted that he was "obviously frustrated" finding himself in the situation, but insisted that it was a part of the game.

Bavuma, however, highlighted the positives he expects from his time off the field, stating that he would be able to analyse himself and his team.

"I'm obviously frustrated that I find myself in this situation. With that being said, it's a big part of my game, I guess. I will continue managing it under the supervision of the medical team," Bavuma said at the post-match press conference.

"I guess it's a nice maybe little reset for me to just take stock of where I am as a batter. What are the things that I'm doing well? What are the things that the team is doing well? And then probably I'll have a little bit of a forward view of what's to come in December in that challenge."