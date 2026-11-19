South Africa's Simon Harmer (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the fourth day of their first Test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 18, 2026. — Cricket South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Simon Harmer's six-wicket haul in the second innings helped ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders South Africa register a thumping nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh here at The Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

The decisive final day of the recently concluded fixture got underway with Bangladesh resuming their second innings from 100/5 with a 57-run deficit to counter.

Bangladesh, however, could only add 68 runs to their overnight score and were consequently bowled out for a modest 168 in 55.3 overs, setting the home side a paltry target of just 12 runs.

The visitors had a relatively better start to the final day as their overnight pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das stretched their sixth-wicket partnership to 26 runs until Kagiso Rabada cleaned up the latter, who walked back after scoring a brisk 38 off 39 deliveries.

Rahim was then joined by all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a crucial 24-run partnership for the seventh wicket, which put the touring side into the lead, before both fell victim to Harmer in his successive overs, resulting in Bangladesh slipping down to 163/8.

Harmer inflicted the decisive blow to Bangladesh's hopes as he dismissed tailenders Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain, four and zero, respectively, in the 56th over, to finish with sensational bowling figures of 6/51 in 12.3 overs.

The spinner was supported by experienced Rabada, who picked up three wickets, while Marco Jansen chipped in with one scalp.

Chasing a mere 12-run target, the Proteas got off to an unwanted start as Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed their left-handed opener Marques Ackerman (zero) with just one run on the board.

Following the early stutter, Zubayr Hamza joined experienced opener Aiden Markram (eight not out) in the middle, and the duo ultimately led South Africa to a comfortable nine-wicket victory in the next over.

With hosts South Africa now leading the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 1-0, the subsequent fixture will be played in Centurion from November 23 to 27.