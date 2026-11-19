Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts against Arsenal on October 21, 2026. — Reuters

MUNICH: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has expressed his gratitude for the support he received after falling ill and collapsing last month, but said he was eager to return to normal football duties when he takes charge of the team on Friday.

The Belgian coach has been out of action for almost a month after being rushed to hospital on October 23rd, following a collapse during a training session with Bayern's second team. He had been suffering from a virus in the days leading up to the incident.

Kompany was diagnosed with meningeal irritation and discharged from hospital a few days later. He also underwent several medical tests and confirmed that he was now healthy.

Kompany thanked Bayern Munich and the medical team for their support, confirming he had recovered and was ready to return to the touchline after completing his treatment and medical checks.

"I am thankful for the support," Kompany told a press conference, sporting a strapped shoulder after surgery unrelated to the virus.

"I had immediate support from the club and the doctors. You try not to think about what could have happened."

"I feel good. I had a long process ... and now is the time for the next step. I would just like for everything to go back to normal as quickly as possible," he added.

The 39-year-old will return to the touchline when Bayern host Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Assistant coach Aaron Danks guided Bayern through five matches during Kompany's absence, securing four victories and one draw, including an impressive 2-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.