Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, 2026. — Reuters

Max Verstappen has backed Formula One's decision to proceed with the final two races of the season in the Middle East, saying he trusts the sport's governing bodies to make the right call amid ongoing regional conflicts.

F1 last week halted preparations for a potential replacement race at Imola, Italy, after deciding to press ahead with the Qatar Grand Prix on November 27-29 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 4-6.

Verstappen said he was relying on F1 and the FIA to assess the security situation before the events.

"I trust F1 and FIA to make the right call on that, right? I don't have all the intel. I'm not an officer. I just hope that they make the right call on that. And that's all that you can rely on, really," the Red Bull driver said.

"They also send over their findings and understanding. So I trust them."

The Dutchman had previously questioned the decision to race in the region, saying in September: "Normally I am happy to go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but you know, when there is a war nearby, and if some of the countries are in conflict with each other, then I think we shouldn't go."

McLaren's Lando Norris said he was comfortable with the decision but raised concerns about the wider travelling personnel.

"I'm fine with it, but it's not about me. It's a lot more people. It's the fans, it's the team personnel, so the question is for them, more than I would say it is for myself," Norris said.