Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is defended by Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Nov 18, 2026. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick admitted that Luka Doncic is feeling the impact of an increased offensive workload following Austin Reaves' extended absence through injury.

The Lakers' nine-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday after they suffered a 109-97 defeat against the Utah Jazz, with Doncic struggling to maintain his usual shooting efficiency.

Reaves has been sidelined with a left heel bruise, leaving Doncic with greater responsibility in leading the Lakers' offence.

Although the Slovenian averaged 36 points across the three games without Reaves, his shooting efficiency dropped considerably.

Doncic converted just 40 per cent of his attempts from the field and 29.3 per cent from three-point range, averaging 38.3 minutes during that period.

Against the Jazz, he managed 29 points on 10-of-28 shooting, including just two successful attempts from 12 shots beyond the arc. He also committed nine turnovers.

Redick acknowledged that Reaves' absence has increased Doncic's offensive burden, while other Lakers players must step up to share the scoring responsibility.

"The shot creation that is required from him, I think it takes its toll," Redick said.

"Having said that, I thought [Quentin Grimes] did a nice job for most of the game of being aggressive and getting downhill, and he had some threes there in the second half. Collin [Sexton] had some moments.

"There's other guys that can do it. But that's part of it when Austin's out, for sure."

The Lakers will hope Reaves returns for Friday's NBA Cup clash against the Sacramento Kings, providing Doncic with much-needed support.