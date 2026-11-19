Australia's Test cricket captain Pat Cummins speaks during a press conference in Sydney on November 13, 2026. - AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins has reiterated that he had no knowledge of the ball-tampering scandal during the 2018 tour of South Africa, following fresh revelations by former opener Cameron Bancroft.

Bancroft reignited the controversy on Wednesday evening by publishing a 4,000-word account detailing the events surrounding the infamous scandal, which rocked Australian cricket during the Cape Town Test in March 2018.

His account, published eight-and-a-half years after the incident, supports former Australia batter Usman Khawaja's claim that several members of the team were aware of the ball-tampering plan. Bancroft also provided details of conversations and incidents surrounding the use of sandpaper during the Tests in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

The revelations came just hours after Cricket Australia (CA) announced the establishment of an independent forum to allow individuals involved in the 2018 tour to share their accounts of the incident.

Bancroft expressed particular frustration over Cummins' 68-minute press conference in Sydney last Friday, during which the Australia Test captain strongly rejected Khawaja's assertion that the entire team knew about the plan. Cummins had described Khawaja's claims as completely wrong and accused him of being careless with people's lives.

Reflecting on Cummins' comments, Bancroft wrote: "It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone."

Following an initial brief response on Wednesday evening, Cummins' long-time agent, Neil Maxwell, issued a further statement to ESPNcricinfo on Thursday, maintaining that the Australia captain's position had remained unchanged.

"Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years. He's been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot," Maxwell said.

"We would urge people to again read Pat's interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn't answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said.

"Pat has rebuilt the Australian cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it."

Meanwhile, there has been no fresh response from Josh Hazlewood or Nathan Lyon, while Mitchell Starc addressed the controversy last week, insisting that his position remained consistent with the joint statement issued by Australia's fast bowlers in 2021.

When announcing the independent forum on Wednesday, Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said there was no outstanding case against Cummins, despite the original investigation focusing exclusively on the events at Newlands.

Greenberg also confirmed that no additional sanctions would be imposed on individuals based on information shared through the forum.

"The captain doesn't need to be cleared. No one's looking to be cleared. The investigation was complete," Greenberg said.

"I said this the other day, and I'd say it again, in relation to Pat and the bowlers, the one thing that has been crystal clear is the consistency of their message. What Pat said the day after the 2018 Cape Town Test match is exactly what he said some years later, and exactly what he said again last week. So, the consistency of that version of events is very obvious."

In his account, Bancroft referred to several conversations with Australia's bowlers and wicketkeeper Tim Paine about the extent of the ball's reverse swing and whether their efforts to alter its condition were proving effective.

He admitted that these discussions had continued to trouble him over the years, while acknowledging the distinction between knowing that the ball was reversing, suspecting it had been tampered with and having specific knowledge that sandpaper had been used.

Bancroft also claimed that former team media manager Kate Hutchison was the only member of the support staff to raise concerns about the plan.

Former head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were also repeatedly mentioned in his account, with Bancroft describing their presence during discussions surrounding the plan. Lehmann, who resigned days after the scandal emerged in Cape Town, has consistently denied having any knowledge of the plot.

Addressing the latest developments briefly on ABC radio on Wednesday, where he was commentating on the final ODI between Australia and England, Lehmann said he needed time to assess the allegations.

"It's only just come to light. I just need to sit back and process all that and work through each allegation. That's what I'll be doing over the next few days," he said.

Bancroft also explained how his 2021 comments to The Guardian had affected his career. At the time, he suggested that it was 'self-explanatory' that Australia's bowlers knew about the ball-tampering plan, prompting the four frontline bowlers to issue a joint statement denying any knowledge of the scheme.

He believes the controversy surrounding those comments contributed to him not receiving another opportunity in Test cricket.

During last week's press conference, Cummins, who was playing only his 13th Test when the scandal unfolded at Newlands, also denied having any personal issues with Bancroft.

"I really like Cam. He's my age group. I played some underage cricket with Cam. So, absolutely no issue. And of course, I'm not a selector, but from my point of view, absolutely no issue with Cam at all," he said.

Former Australia batter Peter Handscomb, who was a reserve player during the Port Elizabeth and Cape Town Tests, was also mentioned in Bancroft's account. Bancroft recalled that Handscomb entered the field at Newlands and informed him that he had been caught on camera.

Handscomb was working as a commentator in Hobart when the latest revelations emerged. According to Code Sports, SEN, the broadcaster he was working for, mutually agreed with him that he would not continue his commentary duties following the publication of Bancroft's account.

Bancroft is the latest former Australia player to disclose further details about the scandal following the publication of Khawaja's autobiography earlier this month, which reignited the controversy.

Initially, former captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft were identified as the only three players aware of the plan. However, that version of events has since been challenged, with former Australia pacer Chadd Sayers also joining Khawaja in disclosing what he knew about the incident.

Responding to Bancroft's revelations, Cricket Australia said it respected his decision to share his account and would take time to consider the comments.

"We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story, and we will take time to consider his comments. We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events. We are finalising the terms of reference and will commence the process as soon as possible," CA said.