More fresh faces at NHPC as Yousuf, Zahid, Zaman land key coaching gigs

Batting great finally lands a coaching job with the PCB.

Perennially disgruntled Test great Mohammad Yousuf may finally see eye to eye with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he headlines coaching line-up for the revamped National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

Yousuf, who has clashed with the authorities several times, most recently when he was overlooked for the U19 job last year, has been appointed the batting coach for the Centre, whereas Mohammad Zahid and Atiq-uz-Zaman have landed corresponding bowling and wicketkeeping gigs.

However, there were no roles for pace legend Shoaib Akhtar who, like Yousuf, has spoken of his desire to contribute and was tipped to be given a role according to reports.

“My ambition in making a career in coaching is an open secret but it was all about the timing and a proper roadmap for our future cricket in which I could contribute effectively. I believe this is the right time for me to start my second innings as I can sense the intent and optimism in the approach,” Yousuf is quoted as saying in a PCB press release.

“I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity and I firmly believe I can help young cricketers by transferring my knowledge and experience, which I have acquired after being part of one of the brightest and formidable eras of Pakistan cricket.

“This will be an exciting and challenging task but I am up for it and look forward to making a meaningful contribution.”

The trio’s appointments are in line with the PCB’s policy under Chairman Ehsan Mani to deploy new, fresher faces at key positions, starting from CEO Wasim Khan to the national team’s coaching staff and now the HPC.

“We have listened to our players and aim to provide a balance of the coaching they want and the coaching they need to take Pakistan to the top of world cricket,” said Saqlain Mushtaq, the head of international player development at NHPC.

Meanwhile, the PCB also confirmed 36 coaches for the six Cricket Associations of domestic cricket. The inductees are names such as Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Ghulam Ali, Humayun Farhat, Irfan Fazil and Zafar Iqbal.

