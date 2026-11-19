New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls celebrates after scoring a century on day one of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19, 2026. – AFP

WELLINGTON: Henry Nicholls struck a brilliant unbeaten century to guide New Zealand to 243-5 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on Thursday, recovering from an early collapse triggered by Jasprit Bumrah.

The returning paceman, who had not featured in Test cricket for a year, made an immediate impact by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck with the third delivery of the match.

Bumrah’s early breakthrough brought Nicholls to the crease as India’s bowlers dominated the opening exchanges. Devon Conway was the next to depart, caught behind off Anshul Kamboj for four inside the first four overs.

Rachin Ravindra managed 15 before edging Akash Deep behind, while Bumrah struck again before lunch, removing Daryl Mitchell with the help of a sharp catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal at short leg.

Nicholls, meanwhile, showed considerable composure amid the regular fall of wickets, gradually building his innings and adding 39 runs for the third wicket with Ravindra.

Bumrah claimed his third wicket shortly after lunch when he dismissed Tom Blundell, leaving New Zealand struggling at 70-5.

However, Glenn Phillips joined Nicholls at the crease and helped turn the tide with a remarkable unbeaten 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The pair grew increasingly comfortable as the innings progressed, putting India's bowling attack under pressure. Nicholls brought up his 12th Test century, and fifth at the Basin Reserve, with a single late in the final session.

He remained unbeaten on 113 at stumps, while Phillips was closing in on his second Test century, having scored 94 not out.

Nicholls also survived a significant scare on 102 when he top-edged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna. Devdutt Padikkal and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant converged to complete the catch but failed to communicate effectively, allowing the ball to fall safely.

Bumrah finished the day with impressive figures of 3/52, but India's seam attack gradually lost its effectiveness as the ball became older. The selection of Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna ahead of Mohammed Siraj could also come under scrutiny.

Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss after assessing the conditions and elected to bowl, a decision that initially appeared to pay dividends as the visitors reduced New Zealand to 70-5.