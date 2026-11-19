United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino walks off the pitch after the victory over Haiti in a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match at TQL Stadium on Nov 17, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Manchester United's training ground on Wednesday for his first day as head coach, insisting he needs time to restore the struggling Premier League club to its former glory.

The Argentine completed his final match in charge of the United States national team on Tuesday, guiding them to a 2-0 victory over Haiti.

Pochettino arrived at Manchester Airport on Wednesday afternoon before heading to Carrington, where he officially began his new role as Michael Carrick's replacement. His first major test will come on Sunday when United face Liverpool at Anfield.

Speaking after Tuesday's victory, Pochettino responded to former Manchester City and United States midfielder DaMarcus Beasley's claim that "Manchester is blue, it will always be blue."

"You will see. Give me time," he replied.

"The new challenge is a big challenge, but at the same time it's adrenalin you want to feel. We need to add our common sense... we know the situation is not a situation that deserves to be a club like Manchester United, the fan base is amazing."

He also highlighted the importance of learning, communication and team spirit, adding: "Football is about attitude, and it's about the approach. It's about connection, feelings and communication."

Upon arriving at Carrington, Pochettino described his appointment as an honour and privilege, saying he was "very excited to be here" and "looking forward to start to work."

The 53-year-old also addressed concerns about United's running statistics, stressing that players must run with purpose and work collectively rather than simply cover more distance.