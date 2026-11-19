Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayaka plays a shot on day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 19, 2026. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka reached 309-9 in 93 overs, extending their lead to 82 runs against Pakistan at stumps on day three of the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan remained firmly in contention for victory, needing just one more wicket to wrap up Sri Lanka’s second innings and chase down a modest target.

However, Milan Rathnayaka remained unbeaten on 60, while Asitha Fernando was batting on two as the visitors showed resilience towards the close of play.

The Lankan side resumed their innings in the second session, with Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha continuing their impressive fightback by putting together a crucial 50-run partnership to further reduce the deficit.

Both batters frustrated Pakistan’s bowling attack with resolute defensive batting, taking Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark as the hosts struggled to create wicket-taking opportunities, with several deliveries narrowly missing the edges of their bats.

Mendis led from the front with an impressive batting display, bringing up his 24th Test half-century.

However, Salman Ali Agha broke the 81-run partnership by dismissing the Sri Lankan captain for 53 off 126 deliveries, including six boundaries. His dismissal left the visitors struggling at 215-6 after 69.2 overs.

Sonal Dinusha and Milan Rathnayaka then strengthened Sri Lanka’s position by putting together a crucial seventh-wicket partnership, with Dinusha bringing up his third Test half-century.

Aamer Jamal eventually struck again to claim his third wicket, ending the 53-run stand by dismissing Dinusha for 54 off 119 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

Sri Lanka continued to lose wickets as Mohammad Abbas removed Prabath Jayasuriya, who managed just one run off 12 deliveries, leaving the visitors at 273-8 after 84.5 overs.

Rathnayaka, however, continued to lead Sri Lanka’s resistance, adding valuable runs to extend the visitors’ lead beyond 50. He also brought up his second Test half-century as Sri Lanka crossed the 300-run mark. Mohammad Abbas later dealt Sri Lanka their ninth blow by dismissing Lahiru Kumara for five.

Earlier on day two, Sri Lanka struggled to recover from Pakistan’s commanding first-innings lead after being bowled out for 98, with the hosts responding with 325 to secure a substantial 227-run advantage.

Saqib Khan provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough, dismissing Lahiru Udara for seven off 13 deliveries, including one boundary.

Dinesh Chandimal endured another disappointing outing before falling to Razaullah, while Aamer Jamal removed Kamindu Mendis for 16 off 25 balls, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 39-3 in 14.2 overs.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Pasindu Sooriyabandara then joined forces to stabilise the innings, building a valuable partnership before stumps.

Resuming at 74-3 on day three, Sri Lanka lost both overnight batters early as Jamal trapped de Silva lbw for 37 off 47 deliveries, featuring six boundaries, while Razaullah dismissed Sooriyabandara for 38 off 116 balls, including three boundaries.

However, captain Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha staged a recovery through a crucial partnership, helping Sri Lanka reach 167-5 by the end of the opening session.