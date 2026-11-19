Pakistan's Saqib Khan appeals for a leg-before-wicket (LBW) decision on day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 12, 2026. – AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan fast bowler Saqib Khan will take no further part in the bowling attack during the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka after sustaining a left hamstring strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.

According to the PCB, Saqib is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of the team's medical staff, with his availability for the remainder of the match yet to be clarified.

The right-arm pacer sustained the injury during his second over at the beginning of Sri Lanka's second innings on Tuesday. He left the field after dismissing opener Lahiru Udara.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continued their fightback against Pakistan on day three, reaching 143-5 in their second innings at the time of reporting. The visitors still trailed by 84 runs, with Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha at the crease.

Saqib had provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough by dismissing Udara for seven off 13 deliveries. Razaullah then removed Dinesh Chandimal before Aamer Jamal dismissed Kamindu Mendis for 16 off 25 balls, including three boundaries, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 39-3 in 14.2 overs.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Pasindu Sooriyabandara subsequently combined to stabilise the innings, adding valuable runs and taking Sri Lanka past the 50-run mark.

However, Pakistan's bowlers struck again as Aamer Jamal dismissed Dhananjaya for 37, while Razaullah accounted for Sooriyabandara, who scored 38, to leave the visitors further under pressure.

Earlier, Pakistan's pace attack bowled Sri Lanka out for just 98 in their first innings after the hosts elected to bowl first. Captain Kusal Mendis top-scored with 32 off 50 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Sonal Dinusha contributed 21 off 40 balls.

Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah claimed three wickets apiece, while Saqib Khan picked up one wicket.

In reply, Pakistan were dismissed for 325 in 87.5 overs, securing a commanding 227-run first-innings lead, with Ghazi Ghori registering his maiden Test half-century and Razaullah providing an aggressive contribution towards the end.

Lahiru Kumara spearheaded Sri Lanka's bowling attack with figures of 5-95 in 21.5 overs, while Asitha Fernando claimed three wickets. Milan Rathnayaka and Prabath Jayasuriya picked up one wicket each.

Pakistan openers Azan Awais and Tayyab Arif provided their side with a steady start, sharing an 80-run partnership. Tayyab scored 46 off 82 deliveries, including six boundaries, before Fernando broke the stand.

Azan and Mohammad Taha then helped Pakistan move past Sri Lanka's first-innings total. However, Jayasuriya dismissed Taha for eight before Kumara removed Babar Azam for the same score.

Resuming their innings at 121-3, Pakistan lost four wickets during the opening session. Azan departed for 47 off 104 deliveries, falling just three runs short of his maiden Test half-century.

Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel subsequently added 50 runs for the fifth wicket before Kumara dismissed Shakeel for 24 and Saqib for 37, leaving Pakistan at 193-6.

Salman Ali Agha scored 21 before Ghori helped the hosts move past the 200-run mark. Ghori then shared a 42-run partnership with Aamer Jamal, who contributed 12, before Fernando dismissed the latter.

Ghori continued to resist, bringing up his half-century with 54 off 90 deliveries, including four boundaries. He also shared a valuable 56-run partnership with Razaullah, who struck an aggressive 42 off just 32 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes.

Kumara eventually completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Razaullah, bringing Pakistan's first innings to an end at 325 and giving the hosts a substantial 227-run advantage.