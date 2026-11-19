Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his group stage match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on November 18, 2026. — Reuters

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive end-of-season run with a straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday, despite requiring a medical timeout for a left thigh problem.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion secured a 6-2, 6-4 win to extend his winning streak to 11 matches and book his place in the semi-finals for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz is now targeting a third successive indoor title after lifting trophies in Vienna and Paris. His progression was confirmed later when Frances Tiafoe defeated home favourite Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (6), 6-0 in the other group match.

Alcaraz admitted he felt discomfort in his hamstring during the match but remained positive, saying he was able to continue playing well and would assess the issue with his medical team.

"I was playing great and suddenly I felt a little problem in my hamstring," Alcaraz said.

"But just a little bit. I mean, I could play really good tennis since that moment until the end of the match.

"I was trying to stay relaxed, to move not too aggressive. Right now I'm just feeling OK. We will see with my team, with my physio, but I think the rest of the day and tomorrow is really going to be important."

It is pertinent to mention that Alcaraz, who missed four and a half months earlier this year because of a right wrist injury, also recorded his fifth victory in six matches against top-five opponents this season.