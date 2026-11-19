South Africa's Simon Harmer (right) celebrates after taking a wicket on day four of the first Test against Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 18, 2026. – AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa strengthened their position in the first Test against Bangladesh after claiming five wickets in the visitors' second innings before bad light forced an early close on the fourth day at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were 100-5 at stumps, still trailing South Africa by 57 runs, with paceman Kagiso Rabada and spinner Simon Harmer claiming two wickets apiece before the players left the field 90 minutes ahead of the scheduled close.

Mahfijul Islam, who was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first innings on his Test debut, offered some resistance with 30, while first-innings centurion Towhid Hridoy contributed 23. However, the remaining batters struggled to make an impact, leaving Mushfiqur Rahim (5) and Litton Das (12) unbeaten at the close of play.

With the pitch beginning to deteriorate, Bangladesh face an uphill task to avoid an innings defeat and set the hosts a challenging target in the fourth innings.

Earlier, South Africa consolidated their advantage by posting 557 in their first innings, establishing a substantial 157-run lead over the visitors.

Resuming their innings at 387-7, the hosts added 170 runs in 34.1 overs during an extended morning session, thanks largely to Ryan Rickelton and Rabada's valuable contributions.

Rickelton struck his second consecutive Test century, scoring a fluent 102, and shared a crucial 117-run partnership with Rabada for the eighth wicket before being stumped off spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Rabada, meanwhile, registered his second Test half-century and went on to record his highest score in the format, making 72 before being stumped by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Das also became the first wicketkeeper to claim eight stumpings in a single Test innings, setting a new record in the format.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who had left the field on the rain-affected third day due to a calf problem, resumed his innings and remained unbeaten on 68. However, last man Dane Paterson was dismissed for 29, bringing South Africa's first innings to an end at 557.

Bavuma subsequently missed Bangladesh's second innings because of a calf strain, with Aiden Markram taking over the captaincy on the field.