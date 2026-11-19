India's players pose for a photograph after winning the series following their victory in the fifth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15, 2026. – AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: The India men's cricket team have been fined 35 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their fifth ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The visitors were found to be seven overs short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into consideration by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The offence falls under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. Under the regulations, players were also fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Wayne Knights, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Chris Brown levelled the charge against India.

India captain Shreyas Iyer pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, avoiding a formal hearing. Despite the disciplinary setback, India secured a series-clinching victory in the fixture, courtesy of a collective all-round performance.

Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan and all-rounder jointly spearheaded India's batting charge in the high-stakes fixture as they finished as the joint top-scorers with 46 each, while Naman Dhir and captain Shreyas Iyer both contributed with 22.

In turn, the home side could only accumulate 187 before being bowled out in 48.1 overs and thus fell just 22 runs short of levelling the series.

Dean Foxcroft remained the top-scorer for the Blackcaps with a 42-ball 31, followed by Nick Kelly with 24, while Will Young (22) was the other notable run-getter.

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling charge with economical figures of 3/30 in his 10 overs, followed by Mohammed Siraj and Patel with two each, while Aquib Nabi, Yash Thakur and Naman Dhir chipped in with one scalp apiece.