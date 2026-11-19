Pakistan's cricket mascot waves a flag as schoolgirls cheer on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 18, 2026. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for spectators on Thursday for the ongoing second and final Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Cricket fans will be able to watch the match live without purchasing tickets, as the PCB has waived the entry fee to encourage greater attendance and provide more spectators with an opportunity to enjoy the action from the stadium.

The board has urged fans to turn up in large numbers and support both teams.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strengthened their grip on the match after reducing Sri Lanka to 74-3 in 22 overs in their second innings at stumps on day two, leaving the visitors trailing by 153 runs.

Saqib Khan provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough by dismissing Lahiru Udara for seven off 13 deliveries. Razaullah then removed Dinesh Chandimal before Aamer Jamal dismissed Kamindu Mendis for 16 off 25 balls, including three boundaries, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 39-3 in 14.2 overs.

Dhananjaya and Sooriyabandara subsequently joined forces to steady the innings, adding valuable runs and taking Sri Lanka past the 50-run mark without further loss before stumps.

Earlier, Pakistan's pace attack bowled Sri Lanka out for just 98 in their first innings after the hosts elected to bowl first. Captain Kusal Mendis top-scored with 32 off 50 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Sonal Dinusha contributed 21 off 40 balls.

Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah claimed three wickets apiece, while Saqib Khan picked up one.

In reply, Pakistan were dismissed for 325 in 87.5 overs, securing a commanding 227-run first-innings lead, with Ghazi Ghori scoring his maiden Test half-century and Razaullah providing an aggressive late contribution.

Lahiru Kumara spearheaded Sri Lanka's bowling attack with figures of 5-95 in 21.5 overs, while Asitha Fernando claimed three wickets. Milan Rathnayaka and Prabath Jayasuriya took one each.

Openers Azan Awais and Tayyab Arif provided Pakistan with a steady start, sharing an 80-run partnership. Tayyab scored 46 off 82 deliveries, including six boundaries, before Fernando broke the stand.

Azan and Mohammad Taha then helped Pakistan surpass Sri Lanka's total, but Jayasuriya dismissed Taha for eight before Kumara removed Babar Azam for the same score.

Resuming at 121-3, Pakistan lost four wickets in the opening session. Azan departed for 47 off 104 deliveries, falling three runs short of his maiden Test half-century.

Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel added 50 runs for the fifth wicket before Kumara dismissed Shakeel for 24 and Saqib for 37, leaving Pakistan at 193-6.

Salman Ali Agha (21) and Ghori helped the hosts cross 200 before Fernando struck again. Ghori then added 42 runs with Aamer Jamal, who scored 12, before the latter fell to Fernando.

Ghori continued his resistance, reaching 54 off 90 deliveries, including four boundaries, while adding 56 runs with Razaullah. The latter smashed 42 off just 32 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes, before Kumara completed his five-wicket haul to dismiss him and bowl Pakistan out for 325.