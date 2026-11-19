Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson (left) and Test captain Babar Azam look on during a training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, on September 7, 2026. – AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan all-formats head coach Mike Hesson expressed frustration over repeated questions about Test captain Babar Azam’s prolonged batting slump, urging journalists to shift their focus towards the team’s performance in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the second day's play on Wednesday, Hesson appeared visibly frustrated when asked yet again about Babar’s recent struggles with the bat.

The New Zealander insisted that the team were not concerned about Babar’s Test batting average, which is close to 50, and reminded reporters that he had already addressed the matter during previous press conferences.

“In all honesty, I've had enough of those questions. You ask the same question every single press conference. Babar is averaging close to 50 in Test cricket, so we're certainly not worried about it. I'll give you the same answer I gave last time,” Hesson said.

“Can we just stop talking about the same questions every time and actually ask about the cricket that's being played? Pakistan are playing some good cricket here, so how about we start to focus on that?” he added.

For the unversed, the right-handed batter has been struggling to maintain consistency in Test cricket, with his prolonged century drought raising questions about his recent performances.

Babar's last Test century came against New Zealand in Karachi on 26 December 2022, when he scored 161 off 280 deliveries, including 15 fours and a six. Since then, he has featured in several Test series but has remained unable to register another three-figure score.

His last 10 Test innings have yielded scores of 8, 50, 34, 7, 76, 8, 6, 88, 24 and 23, accumulating 324 runs at an average of 32.40. His highest score during this period was 88 against the West Indies, while he also scored 76 against England and a half-century against Sri Lanka.

However, a series of single-digit scores has underlined his struggles to maintain consistency and convert promising starts into substantial contributions.

Babar's lean patch continued in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, as he managed just eight runs off nine deliveries in Pakistan's first innings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Despite having nine Test centuries to his name, the 32-year-old remains under pressure to rediscover his touch, regain consistency and deliver significant contributions for the national side.